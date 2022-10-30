NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Cut to $100.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.92. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,606 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,108.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.