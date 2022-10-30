NULS (NULS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.48 Million

NULS (NULS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $22.84 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,467.04 or 0.31330445 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012240 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

