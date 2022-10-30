Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.59

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.59 and traded as low as $9.80. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 428,274 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
