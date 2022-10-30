Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.59

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.59 and traded as low as $9.80. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 428,274 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMZ. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 121.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 50.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 66.6% during the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 191,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.