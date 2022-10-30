NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.85.

NVDA stock traded up $6.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.34. 52,103,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,550,580. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

