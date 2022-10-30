NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 34,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.85.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.34. 52,103,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,550,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average is $162.19. The stock has a market cap of $344.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

