Nvwm LLC Buys 641 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,123,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.