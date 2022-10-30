Nvwm LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after buying an additional 784,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Motors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after buying an additional 157,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. 10,459,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,471,926. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.10%.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

