Nvwm LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $153.28. 1,615,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,377. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.87 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

