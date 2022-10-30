Nvwm LLC Has $829,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3,548.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,454 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 544.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.72. 16,034,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,530,729. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

