Nvwm LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 62,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,595,000 after buying an additional 30,647 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,579,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 3.2 %

MA traded up $10.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,644,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,976. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $318.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.36 and its 200-day moving average is $331.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.52.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

