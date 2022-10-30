NXM Price Up 16.2% This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $52.10 or 0.00253300 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $343.57 million and approximately $1,719.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NXM has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 53.30289104 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,559.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

