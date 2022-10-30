Oasis Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $32.56 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $325.11 million and $32.56 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,599.65 or 0.07724469 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00090277 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00034101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00065956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06441373 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $30,468,558.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.