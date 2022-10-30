OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in October

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 280,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 195.5 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 12.4 %

OMVJF stock traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. 186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

