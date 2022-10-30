One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 55,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,489. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 million, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

