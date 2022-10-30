One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 55,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
One Stop Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,489. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 million, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
See Also
