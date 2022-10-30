Orchid Market Cap Hits $65.10 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0943 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $65.10 million and $2.29 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

