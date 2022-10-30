Orchid Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $64.99 million and $3.07 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09443607 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $3,032,020.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

