O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $940.00 Price Target at UBS Group

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $855.00 to $940.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.8 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $836.30 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $839.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $721.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,117 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,781. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

