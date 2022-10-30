Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

OSK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.36.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,303,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 58.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,775,000 after acquiring an additional 770,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 209.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after acquiring an additional 523,900 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at $40,887,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,052,000 after purchasing an additional 449,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.