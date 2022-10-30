Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Eight Capital

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Osisko Mining Price Performance

OSK stock opened at C$2.87 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$997.11 million and a P/E ratio of -205.00.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

