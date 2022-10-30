Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Short Interest Update

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,070,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 15,510,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outfront Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 6.0% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Outfront Media Stock Up 4.1 %

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

OUT stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.58%.

About Outfront Media

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

