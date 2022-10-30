Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OSTK. Raymond James started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Argus started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of OSTK opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 125.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Overstock.com by 259.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 34.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 93.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

