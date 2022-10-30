Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.83. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 10.30%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 33.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 660.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

