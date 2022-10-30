Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in October

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 31 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

PAFRF stock remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

