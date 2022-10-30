PancakeSwap Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $712.44 million and approximately $43.93 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $4.77 or 0.00023073 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 343,768,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,452,733 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PancakeSwap Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.
