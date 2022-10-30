PancakeSwap Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $712.44 million and approximately $43.93 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $4.77 or 0.00023073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,490.91 or 0.31475073 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012293 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 343,768,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,452,733 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

