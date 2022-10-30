PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Down 30.1% in October

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 90,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PARTS iD Stock Up 2.1 %

ID traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,160. PARTS iD has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.64.

PARTS iD Company Profile

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

