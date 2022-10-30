PAX Gold (PAXG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.12 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,638.42 or 0.07930194 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $532.83 million and $6.12 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,490.91 or 0.31475073 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012293 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

