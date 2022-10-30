PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $238.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average of $86.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

