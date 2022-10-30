PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.53

Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCMGet Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.53 and traded as low as $8.14. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 28,948 shares traded.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PCM Fund during the third quarter worth $212,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PCM Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in PCM Fund by 68.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PCM Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PCM Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

