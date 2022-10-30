PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.53

Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.53 and traded as low as $8.14. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 28,948 shares traded.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

About PCM Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PCM Fund during the third quarter worth $212,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PCM Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in PCM Fund by 68.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PCM Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PCM Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

