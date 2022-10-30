PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.53

Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.53 and traded as low as $8.14. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 28,948 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
