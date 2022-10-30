Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Lowered to $55.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.91.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 23.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 20.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 18.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 37.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

