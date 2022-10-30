Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $233-239 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.97 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.25-$4.30 EPS.

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners raised Perficient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.63.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $66.71. 307,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,920. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.16. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28.

In other news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 124.7% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after buying an additional 189,974 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,335,000 after buying an additional 160,757 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Perficient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,336,000 after buying an additional 75,164 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Perficient by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,099 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $101,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

