Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 281.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $357.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

