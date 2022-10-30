Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. 27,854,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,598,994. The company has a market capitalization of $266.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

