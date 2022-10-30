Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Citigroup

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDD. Barclays raised Pinduoduo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Pinduoduo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.68. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $95.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

