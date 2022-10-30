Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s current price.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Pinterest stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 355.77 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $108,769.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 469,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,839.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,509 shares of company stock worth $1,766,148. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Pinterest by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Pinterest by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

