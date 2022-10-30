Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.60 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE PIPR traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,491. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

