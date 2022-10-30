Piper Sandler Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $116.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.43.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $96.38 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 24.41%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

