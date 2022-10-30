Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,600 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 634,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Pipestone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BKBEF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,549. Pipestone Energy has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

