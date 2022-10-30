PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Update

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 679,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $538,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM opened at $46.34 on Friday. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

