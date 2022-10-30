Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,975.64

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,975.64 ($23.87) and traded as low as GBX 1,856.26 ($22.43). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,898 ($22.93), with a volume of 169,810 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,947.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,974.59. The company has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.69.

In other news, insider Catherine Cripps bought 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,075 ($25.07) per share, with a total value of £9,980.75 ($12,059.87).

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

