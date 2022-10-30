Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on POR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading

