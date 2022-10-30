Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $534.95

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 534.95 ($6.46) and traded as high as GBX 551.80 ($6.67). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 542 ($6.55), with a volume of 6,999 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Porvair Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £250.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2,084.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 534.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 568.23.

Insider Activity at Porvair

Porvair Company Profile

In other Porvair news, insider James Mills purchased 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.38) per share, with a total value of £12,513.60 ($15,120.35).

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

