PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Cap of $659,542.94

PotCoin (POT) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $659,542.94 and $328.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00033677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00269215 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001247 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003769 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004638 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00019244 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

