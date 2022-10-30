Powerledger (POWR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.03 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Powerledger token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. Powerledger has a total market cap of $99.99 million and $14.03 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Powerledger

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 tokens. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

