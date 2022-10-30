Premia (PREMIA) Price Tops $1.12 on Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Premia has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. One Premia token can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00005432 BTC on exchanges. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and $602,486.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Premia

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

