Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.07. 91,695,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,685,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

