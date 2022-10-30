Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $853,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.82. 1,905,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,024. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

