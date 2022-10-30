Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,518 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.23. 1,485,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.07.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.16.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

