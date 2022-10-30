Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 160 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,016,000 after buying an additional 42,628 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 83.7% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $1,421,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PEP traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,715,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $182.93. The firm has a market cap of $251.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.96.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
