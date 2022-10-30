Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 160 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,016,000 after buying an additional 42,628 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 83.7% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $1,421,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,715,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $182.93. The firm has a market cap of $251.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.96.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

