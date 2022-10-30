Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,060 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 53.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.9% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays lowered their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

ORCL stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. 8,758,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,442,765. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $208.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

