Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,792,000 after buying an additional 294,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,990,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,706,000 after buying an additional 231,135 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.22.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

